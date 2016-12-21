The Latest: Chief Deputy: Family resc...

The Latest: Chief Deputy: Family rescue 'Christmas miracle'

Read more: Yuma Sun

An Arizona sheriff's official says it's "a Christmas miracle" that searchers found a Pennsylvania woman and her family stranded in a snowy Arizona forest after their vehicle got stuck before a severe winter storm hit the area. Coconino County Deputy Jim Driscoll says 46-year-old Karen Klein of Easton, Pennsylvania was found exhausted at a closed Grand Canyon National Park early Saturday morning after she hiked 27 miles.

