The Latest: Barack and Michelle Obama dining out in Honolulu
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are having dinner with friends at a high-end restaurant in Honolulu. The president's motorcade departed his Kailua rental home and arrived at Alan Wong's Restaurant about 30 minutes later.
