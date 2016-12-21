The Latest: 3 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, felt across region
Three earthquakes in the magnitude 5 range struck early Wednesday about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of Nevada and California. There were no immediate reports of problems.
