Thanks to all for volunteer support at parish
So many thanks to all that contribute their time to Immaculate Conception Parish, that is why we are still here 150 years later. Most especially, a great appreciation for Kathy Ahuactzin for all her work to help make our 150-year celebration joyful and memorable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC