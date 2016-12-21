Tense standoff in occupation of tribal building
In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo Charlestown, R.I. patrol officer Kevin Ryan, left, stands outside an entrance to the Narragansett tribe's administration building in Charlestown after a faction of the tribe took over the building. Members of a recently elected Narragansett Tribal Council said they took over the administration building Tuesday, Dec. 20 because Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas has refused to relinquish power after they impeached him in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|33 min
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC