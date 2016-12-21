Tense standoff in occupation of tribal building

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo Charlestown, R.I. patrol officer Kevin Ryan, left, stands outside an entrance to the Narragansett tribe's administration building in Charlestown after a faction of the tribe took over the building. Members of a recently elected Narragansett Tribal Council said they took over the administration building Tuesday, Dec. 20 because Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas has refused to relinquish power after they impeached him in October.

