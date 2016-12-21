Suspect in trooper's death shot and killed during encounter
This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Landon Weaver, who was killed responding to a domestic complaint Friday evening, Dec. 30, 2016, in a rural area in Huntingdon County, in central Pennsylvania. The suspect in the fatal shooting of Weaver was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning, authorities said.
