'Star Wars' princess Carrie Fisher dead at 60
In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. FILE - In this Thursday, April 7, 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC