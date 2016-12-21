Sex offender has new Yuma address
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is informing the public that convicted sex offender Barry Wilmoth, who is considered a medium risk to re-offend, is now residing at a new address within the county. Wilmoth, 66, is now residing at 13455 E. 54th St. in the Foothills.
