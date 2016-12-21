Phoenix man indicted on new charges i...

Phoenix man indicted on new charges in alleged terror plot

A state grand jury has indicted a Phoenix man arrested in an alleged plot to carry out a "lone wolf" attack inspired by the Islamic State on charges that he supported the terror group. The Arizona attorney general's office announce the indictment against 30-year-old Derrick Thompson on Friday.

