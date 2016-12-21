Pedestrian killed while crossing 4th Avenue
A pedestrian, whose name has not been released yet, was killed at about 9:14 a.m. Friday after being struck by a 2011 Ford Escape while he was attempting to cross 4th Avenue at the intersection of 4th Street.
