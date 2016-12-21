Omogbo leads Rams year after death of...

Omogbo leads Rams year after death of parents in house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Yuma Sun

Colorado State senior Emmanuel Omogbo's right basketball shoe is a dedication to his parents, their names written in black marker with "RIP" alongside. The left one, a tribute to his niece and nephew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) 34 min Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) 9 hr Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov 27 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
News San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Mohave County authorities are investigating a h... Nov '16 Carolyn Hudgens 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,320

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC