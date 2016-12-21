Olympic judo champ fails to show up for sexual assault case
Legal authorities in Austria say they have no clue on Peter Seisenbacher's whereabouts, a day after the two-time Olympic judo champion was supposed to stand trial for the alleged sexual assault of two young girls he was coaching in the early 2000s. The regional criminal court and state prosecution in Vienna say they haven't heard from Seisenbacher since he failed to show up for the start of his trial on Monday.
