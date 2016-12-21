Official: Fire that killed 3 children in Gary ruled arson
In this Dec. 24, 2016 photo, stuffed animals lie at the foot of a tree near the scene of an apartment fire that took the lives of three children on Dec. 23, in Gary, Ind. Fire official Mark Jones, said Tuesday, Dec. 27, that the fire has been ruled an arson, but an investigation into what started it is ongoing.
