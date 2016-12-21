No bail for gymnastics doc charged with child porn crimes
A Michigan doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics will remain jailed on child pornography charges after an FBI agent said at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered. Federal Magistrate Ray Kent says Larry Nassar is the "worst" kind of danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Nov 30
|P33_W33 LOWKXZ
|175
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
|VP candidate Kaine to deliver Phoenix speech in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC