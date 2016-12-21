New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection
In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, Troy Ave performs at "Christmas in Brooklyn" at the Barclays Center in New York's Brooklyn borough. Authorities said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, that rapper Troy Ave has been shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection.
