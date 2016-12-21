Namedropper 12-25-16
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic J. Castaneda has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|12 hr
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC