Most Wanted 12-26-16

Most Wanted 12-26-16

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at 373-1690.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Sun Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Sat Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov 27 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
News San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Mohave County authorities are investigating a h... Nov '16 Carolyn Hudgens 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,349,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC