More Yuma police on roads on New Year's Eve looking to stop impaired drivers
The Yuma Police Department will once again be cracking down on drunk driving this holiday season, so motorists can expect to see more officers out on the streets. Continuing on Saturday Dec. 31, Yuma police will be conducting an impaired driving detail designed to stop drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
