Michigan WR Perry faces sex conduct, police assault counts
Michigan has suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October. The 19-year-old Perry was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, a count of assaulting a police officer and an underage drinking charge.
