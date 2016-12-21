Michigan WR Perry faces sex conduct, ...

Michigan WR Perry faces sex conduct, police assault counts

Michigan has suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October. The 19-year-old Perry was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, a count of assaulting a police officer and an underage drinking charge.

