MCAS-Yuma rescue unit could stay
Local military boosters and public safety agencies are optimistic about Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma and its lifesaving skills remaining in southwest Arizona, with its survival included in a defense appropriations bill awaiting the president's signature. The SAR unit at the base is now the last of its kind in the country, and was due to be disbanded along with another in North Carolina in 2015.
