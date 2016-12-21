Man charged with wife's death in Tonga wants his cash back
In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo provided by the Samoa News, Dean Jay Fletcher, left, is escorted by a police officer after his initial appearance in the District Court of American Samoa in Pago Pago, American Samoa. U.S. citizen Fletcher, detained in Honolulu and facing extradition to Tonga where he's accused of beating his wife to death, has asked the U.S. government to return cash he had amassed from other countries including Canada and New Zealand.
