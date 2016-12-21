Lakmal takes 5 as Sri Lanka bowls Sou...

Lakmal takes 5 as Sri Lanka bowls South Africa out for 286

Suranga Lakmal took his first five-wicket haul in tests as Sri Lanka bowled out South Africa for 286 in its first innings early on Day 2 of the series opener on Tuesday. Lakmal's slick display of seam bowling led Sri Lanka's revival as South Africa lost its last seven wickets for 73 runs at St. George's Park, a quick slide for the home team after it started strongly and reached 104-0 and then 213-3 on Day 1. However, Sri Lanka struggled immediately in its first innings, with Kyle Abbott taking two wickets for South Africa to have the tourists 37-3 at lunch.

