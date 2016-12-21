Hot-shooting Rhode Island beat Saint Louis 90-56 to open A10
Kuran Iverson scored 19 points and E.C. Matthews added 17 as Rhode Island won for the first time on the road this season, running away from Saint Louis, 90-56, in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Friday night. Rhode Island shot 63 percent in the second half, finishing at 56 percent total, and made 10 of 20 3-pointers.
