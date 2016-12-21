Hirscher, Pinturault fight for victory in Alpine combined
Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher and French rival Alexis Pinturault were poised to fight for an Alpine combined victory after the first run Thursday. Hirscher was in second place after the super-G portion of the race, 0.79 seconds behind leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.
