Gowan Milling Co. gives holiday donation to Yuma Veterans Fund
Gowan Milling Co. presented a $5,000 donation Wednesday to the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma for the Yuma Veterans Fund, one of two cash gifts given by the company for the holiday season.
