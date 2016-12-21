Family reflects on 10-year anniversary of Williams' death
In this Jan. 6, 2007, file photo, Tierria Leonard, girlfriend of slain Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, and their son, Darius, 7, view the casket at Williams' funeral service in Fort Worth, Texas. New Year's Day will mark the 10th anniversary since Williams died after a confrontation between Broncos players and gang members in a downtown Denver nightclub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC