Family of bears likely killed from eating poisonous plant
Game commission officials say a poisonous ornamental shrub likely killed a black bear and her three cubs found dead on a church parking lot in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the bears ate the leaves and seeds of an English yew plant before they died.
