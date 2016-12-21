Family Fun on New Year's Eve: Yuma Civic Center helps residents greet the new year
The New Year's Eve Family Fun Night gives adults and kids alike the chance to greet the new year together. Treats and fun await the public at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night, slated to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Yuma Civic Center.
