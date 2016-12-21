Ex-NFL star back in court ahead of double murder trial
Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is heading back to court for another pretrial hearing ahead of his double murder trial in connection with a drive-by shooting in Boston in 2012. Hernandez is charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado.
