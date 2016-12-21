Border Patrol agents with help of Yuma Air Branch pilots, arrest 7

Contacted by pilots from Air and Marine Operations, Yuma Air Branch, Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested seven suspected drug smugglers on Wednesday and seized approximately 345 pounds of marijuana. Contacted by pilots from Air and Marine Operations, Yuma Air Branch, Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested seven suspected drug smugglers on Wednesday and seized approximately 345 pounds of marijuana.

