Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of la...

Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. Bills officials announced Ryan's firing on Twitter on Tuesday, after a Week 16 loss to the Dolphins dropped the Bills to 7-8 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Dec 25 Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov 27 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
News San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Mohave County authorities are investigating a h... Nov '16 Carolyn Hudgens 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC