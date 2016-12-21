Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season
The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. Bills officials announced Ryan's firing on Twitter on Tuesday, after a Week 16 loss to the Dolphins dropped the Bills to 7-8 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention.
