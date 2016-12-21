Arizona court to rule on sentencings in Tucson murder cases
Arizona Supreme Court justices is scheduled to rule Friday whether two inmates serving life prison terms will be resentenced for murder convictions for separate Tucson killings committed in the 1990s when they were juveniles. The rulings are due in a Supreme Court review of a Court of Appeal ruling in the cases of Gregory Nidez Valencia Jr. and Joey Lee Healer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|34 min
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC