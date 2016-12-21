A Dynamic Partnership: Pecan Grove Garden Club teams up with Parks and Recreation to beautify Yuma
Sarah Carey , president of the Pecan Grove Garden Club, accepts a special recognition award from Mayor Doug Nicholls for the club's help in beautifying Yuma parks and green spaces, From left to right are Cindy Carey; Jackson Shuster; Lois Weinstein; Debbie Wendt, city parks and recreation director, and Joel Hubbard, Yuma parks manager. Pecan Grove Garden Club members Arlene Danser, Sarah Carey, Cindy Carey and Helen Buck add finishing touches to their popular birdhouses.
