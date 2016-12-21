900 rooms evacuated amid power outage at Rio casino in Vegas

Spokesman Richard Broome of the Rio's parent company, Caesars Entertainment, said the evacuations happened around 7 a.m. Thursday when a fuse blew in a backup generator that was powering the hotel's Masquerade Tower. Broome said patrons are being directed to the Rock of Ages lounge, where they're getting food, beverages and updates about the situation.

