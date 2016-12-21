90 days later, fall arrives in Yuma
Fall officially arrived, on the 2016 calendar, on Sept. 22. But in Yuma, fall gets a very, very late start, as seen by these red berries that appear on a tree in the Yuma Valley only after it gets cold enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Nov 30
|P33_W33 LOWKXZ
|175
|Round table pizza
|Nov 27
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
|San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Mohave County authorities are investigating a h...
|Nov '16
|Carolyn Hudgens
|1
|VP candidate Kaine to deliver Phoenix speech in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC