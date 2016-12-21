4-year-old kids possible victims in s...

4-year-old kids possible victims in soccer sex abuse scandal

Children as young as 4 years old are potential victims in the sex abuse scandal in British soccer that might be spreading to other sports. British police say there have been 819 referrals to Operation Hydrant - the nation-wide investigation into child sex abuse within soccer - and that there are 429 victims between the ages of 4 and 20. There are 155 potential suspects and 148 clubs spanning the Premier League to the amateur game have been impacted, although not all of them are under investigation.

