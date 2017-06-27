Unsane Reveal Details Of Upcoming Album 'Sterilize' [News]
Unsane's eighth studio album, titled "Sterilize", will see the light of day on September 29 via their newly signed label of Southern Lord. The band have now revealed the artwork and track list of this upcoming effort.
