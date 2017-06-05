How Pappy & Harriet's Went From Dive ...

How Pappy & Harriet's Went From Dive Bar to a Music Destination

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: LA Weekly

During its heyday as a film and TV set - from the late 1940s to the late '50s, roughly - Pioneertown was the backdrop for any number of acts of generic Wild West mayhem. Set against convincing faades of a livery stable, feed store, bank and saloon, cowboys and caballeros with bronzed skin and bleached-white teeth traded choreographed blows and blasts from pistols loaded with blanks to sell a fantasy of lawlessness to little boys lying on their bellies in front of black-and-white TV sets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12) Jun 5 Fuckoff 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13) May 25 Musikologist 11
News Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w... May 24 Mother 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
Review: SunLine Transit Agency May 20 SUNLINE TRANSIT A... 5
Review: Taco Bell May 20 PALM SPRINGS TACO... 1
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 10 at 2:13PM PDT

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC