How Pappy & Harriet's Went From Dive Bar to a Music Destination

During its heyday as a film and TV set - from the late 1940s to the late '50s, roughly - Pioneertown was the backdrop for any number of acts of generic Wild West mayhem. Set against convincing faades of a livery stable, feed store, bank and saloon, cowboys and caballeros with bronzed skin and bleached-white teeth traded choreographed blows and blasts from pistols loaded with blanks to sell a fantasy of lawlessness to little boys lying on their bellies in front of black-and-white TV sets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.