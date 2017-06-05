To Hell With Coachella: An Old-Timer's Trip to Palm Springs
A certain kind of person loves the desert emphatically; another kind "hates" it emphatically. One finds it "empty" while the other takes to the bleached, tan-colored expansiveness of it all as inspiring, a place that encourages free-associative thinking and calm reflection .
Yucca Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|Review: SunLine Transit Agency
|May 20
|SUNLINE TRANSIT A...
|5
|Review: Taco Bell
|May 20
|PALM SPRINGS TACO...
|1
