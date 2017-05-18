Sound Designer Mesmerizes Audiences in new Italian Feature Film
Italian sound designer Andrea Bellavista was selected to take care of the sound in a feature film to enhance the breathtaking score by renowned composer Marco Scorsolini. Italian sound mixer Andrea has proven himself to be an outstanding addition to the Italian feature film ?Calypso" a modern take on the fifth book of Homer, ?Odyssey."
