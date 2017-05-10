Pioneertown, California: Like An Old West Ghost Town
But this unusual spot outside the town of Yucca Valley, California and Joshua Tree National Park dates back to only 1946-it was built to film movies and house the casts and crews! Named for Roy Roger's legendary Sons of the Pioneers, the town's adobe and wooden storefronts served as a backdrop in movies featuring Gene Autry and other Western stars. Many of them stayed in the rustic-looking but comfortable Pioneer Motel, which still offers lodging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology Blog.
Add your comments below
Yucca Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronnie Bailey from West Virginia
|Thu
|Wow
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Paid California political focus group Wednesday...
|May 4
|caobserver
|1
|Yucca Valley Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Best Male Singer
|Apr '17
|jazz toast
|1
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr '17
|newport
|3
|Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec...
|Mar '17
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yucca Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC