Pioneertown, California: Like An Old West Ghost Town

But this unusual spot outside the town of Yucca Valley, California and Joshua Tree National Park dates back to only 1946-it was built to film movies and house the casts and crews! Named for Roy Roger's legendary Sons of the Pioneers, the town's adobe and wooden storefronts served as a backdrop in movies featuring Gene Autry and other Western stars. Many of them stayed in the rustic-looking but comfortable Pioneer Motel, which still offers lodging.

