Canna Consumer Goods' LoudMouth News Expands Cannabis Radio Network...

Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. announced that its' "LoudMouth News" has added KJVV 101.9FM The Roadrunner as the latest station to air Loudmouth. Mark Schaftlein, Canna Consumer Goods CEO stated: "With the response that it has received it is not surprising that additional radio stations are emerging to air the LoudMouth News Segments."

