California governor seeks smaller edu...

California governor seeks smaller education, child care cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday dialed back his proposed cuts for schools and child care, citing an improved fiscal outlook since he outlined the cuts in January. He said the economic picture would allow $1.5 billion more in general fund spending in his $124 billion proposal - even amid uncertainty as the Trump administration seeks to overhaul the federal health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12) 14 hr Fuckoff 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13) May 25 Musikologist 11
News Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w... May 24 Mother 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
Review: SunLine Transit Agency May 20 SUNLINE TRANSIT A... 5
Review: Taco Bell May 20 PALM SPRINGS TACO... 1
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC