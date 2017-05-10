Barstow Community College plans speci...

Barstow Community College plans special Mothera s Day concert

1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Folks who are interested in taking a sentimental journey into the past might want to check out the musical stylings of Just Like T.H.A.T.!, a vocal trio that will appear in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Barstow Community College Performing Arts Center, 2700 Barstow Road, Barstow. The Yucca Valley-based group will perform the hits of girl groups from the 1940s and '50s, including the the Andrews Sisters, the McGuire Sisters, the Four Aces, the Chordettes and the Modernaires.

