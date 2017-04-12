Who is entitled to $200G raised for S...

Who is entitled to $200G raised for Saeed Abedini's family? Church files suit to decide

A California church that raised nearly $200,000 to purchase a home for the family of Pastor Saeed Abedini while he was imprisoned for his faith in Iran in 2013 filed a lawsuit in order to settle a dispute over the money. Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel , located in Yucca Valley, California, had raised the funds for Abedini's wife, Naghmeh, and their two children who were living in Boise, Idaho.

