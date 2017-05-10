Sheriffa s Department looking for missing Yucca Valley man
A 51-year-old man with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old has been missing from his Yucca Valley home since Friday morning, authorities say. George McKissen didn't return home to the 56800 block of Little League Drive in Yucca Valley after leaving at 9:30 a.m. Friday to ride his mountain bike around town, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
