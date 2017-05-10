Sheriffa s Department looking for mis...

Sheriffa s Department looking for missing Yucca Valley man

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A 51-year-old man with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old has been missing from his Yucca Valley home since Friday morning, authorities say. George McKissen didn't return home to the 56800 block of Little League Drive in Yucca Valley after leaving at 9:30 a.m. Friday to ride his mountain bike around town, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Yucca Valley, CA

