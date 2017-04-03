New City Poet Laureate
On April 11, the Santa Barbara City Council agenda includes the approval and installation of Enid Osborn as Santa Barbara's next Poet Laureate. Osborn received numerous nominations from a diverse group of educational institutions, poets and local organizations; she has been active in the Santa Barbara literary community for nearly 30 years.
