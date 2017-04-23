2 arrested, 3rd at large in Yucca Val...

2 arrested, 3rd at large in Yucca Valley assault, robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

After a man with a head wound and bound hands was found early Saturday, April 222, at a Yucca Valley motel, sheriff's deputies chased and caught two suspects, but a third got away. Authorities identified the arrestees as Lucas Clinton Mountz, 33, of Cherry Valley, and Erica Fenelle Hull, 37, of Thousand Palms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
Paid California political focus group Wednesday... May 4 caobserver 1
Yucca Valley Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
Best Male Singer Apr '17 jazz toast 1
living in 29 Palms Apr '17 newport 3
News Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec... Mar '17 discocrisco 1
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... Mar '17 In memory of Zach... 1
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC