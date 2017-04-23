2 arrested, 3rd at large in Yucca Valley assault, robbery
After a man with a head wound and bound hands was found early Saturday, April 222, at a Yucca Valley motel, sheriff's deputies chased and caught two suspects, but a third got away. Authorities identified the arrestees as Lucas Clinton Mountz, 33, of Cherry Valley, and Erica Fenelle Hull, 37, of Thousand Palms.
