Sheriffa s department seeks publica s help in solving Twentynine Palms double-slaying
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of the shooting deaths of two women found early Friday in a Twentynine Palms home, according to a news release issued Sunday. The department said there are rumors of an arrest in connection the slayings, but “the information is NOT correct,” according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Yucca Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Male Singer
|Thu
|jazz toast
|1
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr 2
|newport
|3
|Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec...
|Mar 27
|discocrisco
|1
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|strange stuff maybe bring more storms and turn ...
|Mar 26
|people whats next
|1
|mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14)
|Mar 24
|sandy skat
|59
|Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09)
|Mar 20
|Pete
|79
Find what you want!
Search Yucca Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC