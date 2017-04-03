Sheriffa s department seeks publica s...

Sheriffa s department seeks publica s help in solving Twentynine Palms double-slaying

Sunday Mar 26

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of the shooting deaths of two women found early Friday in a Twentynine Palms home, according to a news release issued Sunday. The department said there are rumors of an arrest in connection the slayings, but “the information is NOT correct,” according to the release.

