Rita Ramirez: I will run against Rep. Paul Cook again for District 8 in 2018
APPLE VALLEY >> Only three months have passed since Rita Ramirez lost to Rep. Paul Cook, R-Yucca Valley, in the 2016 election, but the retired college professor says she's already looking for a rematch. “I really was devastated by the election,” Ramirez said at a protest Tuesday outside Cook's office .
